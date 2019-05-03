Jeff Cobb vs. Rush vs. PCO vs. Jay Lethal Set For ROH TV Taping In Chicago

Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that a four corner survival match between Jeff Cobb, RUSH, PCO and Jay Lethal will be the main event of the TV taping in Chicago on May 12. It’s part of the company’s War of the Worlds tour with NJPW.

The show also includes ROH and IWGP Tag Team Champions the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defending the ROH tag titles against the Briscoes and Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata taking on EVIL and SANADA.