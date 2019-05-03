wrestling / News
Jeff Cobb vs. Rush vs. PCO vs. Jay Lethal Set For ROH TV Taping In Chicago
Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that a four corner survival match between Jeff Cobb, RUSH, PCO and Jay Lethal will be the main event of the TV taping in Chicago on May 12. It’s part of the company’s War of the Worlds tour with NJPW.
The show also includes ROH and IWGP Tag Team Champions the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defending the ROH tag titles against the Briscoes and Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata taking on EVIL and SANADA.
What do you get when you put three undefeated stars and a franchise player in the ring at the same time?
A huge main event for WAR OF THE WORLDS international TV taping in Chicago 5/12!
Read More: https://t.co/4GdpqwYyWJ
🎟Tickets: https://t.co/A5m8NcDGyf#ROHChicago #ROHWOTW pic.twitter.com/UIDDtIJ63d
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Norton Being Interrogated by North Korean Police During 1995 WCW/NJPW Show
- WWE Pulls Kurt Angle From WrestleCade Over Alleged AEW Associations
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Taken Off WCW TV: ‘It Was a Political Move’
- Mark Henry Says Lio Rush Lied to His Face and Isn’t Managing His Spending Properly