Jeff Cobb Wanted To Be TV Champion When He Fought For ROH World Title

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Jeff Cobb said that his goal was to challenge the ROH World champion while still holding the ROH TV title, but he lost the title to Shane Taylor without being pinned in a four-way match. He will face Matt Taven for the World title tonight at Best in the World. Here are highlights:

On facing Matt Taven: “He’s got it for a reason, you know what I’m saying? No Joe Blow is going to come out of the woodwork and win the World Heavyweight Championship of the company, especially a company as big as Ring of Honor. I’m definitely not taking him likely, but to the fans online that don’t like him as champion, I just tell them: “Hey, in two weeks time, it will be on a different shoulder.”

On bringing in new fans: “You’re always going to have naysayers and negative nancies, especially online. Everybody and their mom is an ROH booker, so, I think it’ll get a perspective and different audience to tune in [with me in the main title picture]. Especially me being from Hawaii, I think a lot of people are tuning in from Hawaii. They don’t have Ring of Honor TV out there but they do have the Honor Club Subscription. And as far as I know, there’s been a bunch of people that have gotten it just because a local kid from Hawaii is now on Ring of Honor. So, I think it will draw more fans in and hopefully, one day, we’ll get Ring of Honor to be airing out in Hawaii.”

On the odds being against him: “Well, 3-on-1 is never good odds. I’m confident in my abilities, I’m confident in the referee doing his job, whoever the ref may be. And I fully feel like the Ring of Honor management should see this and every match that they get involved with and hopefully be like, ‘Hey, listen, let’s have a one-on-one match and see who wins.”

On losing the TV title without being pinned: “When you’re in a four-way scramble like that, I mean, anything can happen and it definitely did happen. It wasn’t the outcome I predicted, but at the end of the day, I didn’t get pinned or submitted. I feel like I didn’t lose my ROH World Television Championship, so, do I go after it? But I already made claims that I want the ROH World Heavyweight Championship, so, I guess I’m going to put that to the side for now.”

On Shane Taylor: “He’s a big dude, he moves well in the ring, hits very hard – I think he’s going to be a great Television Champion, and he’ll hold it as long as I allow him to.”

On his original TV title plans: “I got to take the ROH Television Championship to different countries – I believe I did about 7 different countries while I was ROH Television Champion. Defending it in Paris, in England, in Japan. My goal was to bring the Ring of Honor Television Championship and try to have a match with the Ring of Honor Heavyweight Champion. Kinda like a Hulk Hogan/Ultimate Warrior deal. That was my goal. I was aiming for the ROH Heavyweight Championship after my reign with the Television Championship, so, I guess after I lost it, I didn’t want to go get sidetracked. I just wanted to focus on what my goal was and that was the Heavyweight Championship.”