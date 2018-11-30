Jeff Cobb Wants To Guest Star In Lucifer

In an interview with Newsarama, Jeff Cobb spoke about wanting to guest star in Netflix’s Lucifer, his love of comic books and more. Here are highlights:

On his match with Hirooki Goto: “Yeah, it was fun! It’s always great to be on any sort of card like that and have a singles match. I think it was maybe only the second or third singles match on that card, which was a huge honor for me. I didn’t win as I wanted to, but there’s a rematch down the line. Leading up to our singles match, we had a few multi-man matches so I could get a sense for him. Very hard-hitting.”

On the first comics he got into: “Well, my big brother is ten years older than me and he was into the darker stuff. He gave me an old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issue, like the old black and white stuff and he took me to this comic book and music shop and I saw all those trading cards series and got hooked from there.”

On if he’s interested in movie and TV work: “Oh definitely. I haven’t had the time to commit to something. Next year though, I’m really looking more into that. Because if I could do something on Lucifer, that’d be great. Something like that. I think Preacher has been great to get into as well, even just as a demon or something in a one-off. I actually talked to somebody from Lucifer. Dropped their name during an interview and they contacted me and told them if they want somebody crazy, I’m going to do it.”