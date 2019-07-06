Jeff Cobb Wants NEVER Openweight Title Shot From Tomohiro Ishii

After his match at the G1 Climax event in Dallas, Jeff Cobb spoke his issues with Tomohiro Ishii and their match next week as part of the tournament. The two were on opposite ends of a tag match that Cobb’s team won, but brawled when the match was over.

He said: “The G1 is about making a statement and tonight I made a statement. Don’t sleep on Jeff Cobb. See, my first opponent is you, Ishii, and you saw tonight what I can do. I can throw your ass all over the ring when I want. You also have something that I want back and that’s my NEVER Openweight championship. Now when I’m done with the G1 and making a statement in Tokyo against you, then we can talk about maybe giving me another shot. A rematch with you that I never got. So until then Ishii, rest up, get New Japan World, I’m sure you got it, log in from your little apartment, house or whatever you want and study. Try to figure out how you can not fly when I throw you.”

