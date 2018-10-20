Various News: Jeff Cobb Wins PWG Title, The Kingdom Takes Over ROH TV, and Lucha Underground Leaving Netflix Next Month

– Per SoCalUncensored.com, Jeff Cobb won the PWG world title at the PWG Smokey and the Bandido sow last night in Los Angeles, California. Below are some quick results at the event.

Cobb defeated WALTER in the main event to win the title. Jeff Cobb also currently holds the ROH Television Championship.

* Trevor Lee defeated Darby Allin

* Puma King defeated Flamita and Rey Horus

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hechicero

* Bandido defeated Rey Fenix

* Timothy Thatcher defeated Brody King

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) (c) defeated LAX (Ortiz and Santana) (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

* Jeff Cobb defeated WALTER (c) (PWG World Heavyweight Championship)

– ROH has released a video of The Kingdom taking over ROH TV and announcing Matt Taven as the ROH world champion. You can check out that video below.

– According to the Luchablog Twitter account, Lucha Underground Seasons 1 and 2 are leaving Netflix on November 15. The promotion is currently almost done with its fourth season.

Lucha Underground Season 1 & 2 will no longer be available on Netflix US after 11/15. pic.twitter.com/lo4B89xq1i — luchablog (@luchablog) October 20, 2018