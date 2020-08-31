Jeff Cobb Discusses His Negotiations With WWE Earlier This Year, His Tryout With The Company In 2014, Turning Down Tough Enough Offer

On a recent edition of The Chris Van Vliet Show, Jeff Cobb discussed his WWE tryout in 2014, why he turned down offer to do Tough Enough, his negotiations with WWE earlier this year, and much more. You can read his comments below.

On if he’s had any recent negotiations with WWE: “The beginning of this year. I didn’t feel it was my time to go there yet. There were a couple of other things I wanted to accomplish even before I thought about going there.”

On his WWE tryout back in 2014: “That’s when I did my tryout with them, and that’s when I meant they didn’t want me. At the time, if you looked at that roster back then, they had one of everything almost. I don’t know if they were trying to collect them. Chad Gable was there so they had an Olympian already. Kona Reeves was there so they already had a Hawaiian guy. So maybe they filled their quotas for what they needed in there. So I was like cool, I get it. I wasn’t mad at them, and I definitely didn’t go online and bash them. It was go do other stuff and let them come after you again. They asked me if I wanted to do Tough Enough. I just didn’t wanna do reality TV. I wanna be a wrestler, that’s what I am. I’m not knocking anybody that’s gone that route because a bunch of people have gone through it and made it. For me personally, that’s just not me.”

On what he still wants to accomplish before potentially joining WWE: “I definitely want to do more Tokyo Dome shows. I’ve only done one Tokyo Dome match, but we were on the pre-show. People still count it, but selfishly, I wanna be on the main card in a match out there. I liked their NEVER Openweight division because I think they have some great wrestlers. When I won the belt, and then guys like Goto, Taichi, KENTA, and Ospreay had it, and now Shingo has it. All these guys can go. I love wrestling everybody I mentioned because they’re all good. I want to win that championship back. And then again, selfishly, who doesn’t want to go for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship? I feel like the US Championship – I feel like I could help that division a little bit and be a champion that can defend it in America.

