wrestling / News

Jeff Cobb’s ROH Contract Was Initially For One Year Before He Re-Signed

April 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Cobb ROH NJPW Ring Warriors PWG

In an interview with Fightful, Jeff Cobb revealed that his original ROH deal was for one year and would have been up this summer if he didn’t re-sign with the company. Here are highlights:

On his ROH contract: “I initially signed for one year. That was another reason I decided to go with Ring of Honor. Impact offered me a two-year deal. I was telling Sonjay Dutt at the time I just got out of a bad relationship with the Lucha (Underground) contract, so I didn’t want to be tied down for a long period of time. They really wanted to push the two-year contract, and I didn’t want something long term because I got out of this crazy 7-9 year contract.”

On if he was surprised by the class action lawsuit against Lucha Underground: “Not at all. I was more shocked that it took this long for someone to do it. It was good while it was going. No clue what happened. I wish I knew what happened. If they would have been more up front and told us what was going on, I think there would have been less angry people.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeff Cobb, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading