Jeff Cobb’s ROH Contract Was Initially For One Year Before He Re-Signed

In an interview with Fightful, Jeff Cobb revealed that his original ROH deal was for one year and would have been up this summer if he didn’t re-sign with the company. Here are highlights:

On his ROH contract: “I initially signed for one year. That was another reason I decided to go with Ring of Honor. Impact offered me a two-year deal. I was telling Sonjay Dutt at the time I just got out of a bad relationship with the Lucha (Underground) contract, so I didn’t want to be tied down for a long period of time. They really wanted to push the two-year contract, and I didn’t want something long term because I got out of this crazy 7-9 year contract.”

On if he was surprised by the class action lawsuit against Lucha Underground: “Not at all. I was more shocked that it took this long for someone to do it. It was good while it was going. No clue what happened. I wish I knew what happened. If they would have been more up front and told us what was going on, I think there would have been less angry people.”