Jeff Hardy Admits The Swanton Bomb Hurts, Says AEW Will Be Where He Finishes His Career

During the Ad Free Supershow Media Scrum (via Wrestling Inc), Jeff Hardy spoke about the Swanton Bomb and how it not only hurts him, but his opponent now that he recently changed how he does it. Hardy used to have his head and upper back land on his opponent while his back and tailbone hit the mat. Now, the bulk of his body lands on his opponent. This happened on a recent episode of Dynamite, where Marq Quen appeared to get crushed. Here are highlights:

On the Hardys finishing their careers in AEW: “Our last run. We’re getting older, you know? I’m 44, Matt’s 45, 46, 47. So I mean, it’s our last run. It’s gonna be special and I think AEW is the place we can actually do that open-minded. Like, it’s free. So it feels so good. I’m right exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

On the Swanton Bomb: “Yeah, it hurts. It hurts. It hurts the guy. It’s no longer the Swanton Bomb, it’s the Crouton Bomb. The other night with Marc Quen, I just crushed him. It was terrible. It used to be, but actually we had an indie show with nZo and Cass and I really took care of him, man. So I rolled right off him. It’s one of those things, man. As you get older, you kind of like, lose control on certain things.”