Jeff Hardy Says AEW Rampage Is ‘The B-Show,’ Looking to Get Back on Dynamite

Jeff Hardy has mostly been on AEW Rampage since he returned to the company from his suspension, and he says he’s hoping to move back to Dynamite eventually. Hardy has only competed once on Dynamite since he returned to the company and in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, he talked about his goals and more. You can check out a few highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being on AEW Rampage: “Yeah, it is kind of the B-show. But you go out there and still give the people what they want, get their money’s worth. But naturally, the ultimate goal for me and Matt is the AEW World Tag Team Championships.”

On making their way toward a Tag Team Title shot: “Now that I’m coming out of that, it’s within reach. So, we are using the Rampage moments to hopefully, eventually create huge Dynamite moments.”

On wanting one last run as World Champion: “It’s one of the goals I’ve set for myself before it’s all said and done. To look back and say, ‘Yeah, you came out of your own personal hell and achieved a World Championship within your own personal heaven once again.’ So that would just make everything complete.”