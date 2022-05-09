Jeff Hardy and Frankie Kazarian Announce Concert In Los Angeles

Jeff Hardy and Frankie Kazarian are teaming up for a concert event in Los Angeles next month, the day after Dynamite will be in the same area. Hardy in his PeroxWhy?Gen persona while Kazarian will be joined by his band Gutter Candy. The announcement reads:

Jeff Hardy/PeroxWhy?Gen & Frankie Kazarian/Gutter Cabdy @ world-famous Whisky A Go Go – June 2

The day after AEW debuts in Los Angeles, Jeff Hardy and Frankie Kazarian will take center stage at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood.

Frankie, with his band Gutter Candy, will open the evenings entertainment with a hard-hitting set of their uniquel brand of metal, followed by Jeff, as PeroxyWhy?Gen, in a special acoustic set.

With capacity of a mere 500, tickets are likely to go fast. www.whisyagogo.com

Frankie and Jeff will both meet and greet fans after the show, signing autographs, memorabilia and taking photos.

This show is produced by Rick Bassman and Larger Than Life Management.