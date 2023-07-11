wrestling / News

Jeff Hardy Announced for GCW Debut at Detroit Show in August

July 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Jeff Hardy My Name Is Image Credit: GCW

– GCW has announced that Jeff Hardy will make his GCW debut on August 4 in Detroit, Michigan at Harpos. The event will be streamed live on FITE TV.

