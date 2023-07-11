wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Announced for GCW Debut at Detroit Show in August
July 11, 2023 | Posted by
– GCW has announced that Jeff Hardy will make his GCW debut on August 4 in Detroit, Michigan at Harpos. The event will be streamed live on FITE TV.
*BREAKING*
JEFF HARDY comes to GCW for the first time on August 4th in DETROIT!
Also Signed:
Lio Rush vs Mike Bailey
Komander vs Janela
Nick Gage
Blake Christian
Masha Slamovich
Gringo Loco
Bussy
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/b72ytTfn9n
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Fri 8/4 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/KdjpDBNdNI
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks Main Event Mafia Could Have Been As Big As NWO, Talks Sting As a Heel
- Kevin Nash On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He Genuinely Likes Vince
- Kalisto Recalls Vince McMahon Being Hands-On With Dumpster Match Against Braun Strowman
- Missy Beefcake Demands Hulk Hogan End ‘Beef’ With Brutus Beefcake