Jeff Hardy Arrested For DWI

– Jeff Hardy was arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired in Cameron County, North Carolina. PWInsider has confirmed with the Cabarrus County Sherriff’s Office that Hardy was arrested at 10:20 PM on Saturday night, and was released at 11:24 PM. Details are not yet available on the nature of the arrest outside of the charge. Hardy has a court date set for April 18th.

Hardy has been on the shelf ever since undergoing surgery in September of 2017 for a torn labrum and a torn rotator cuff. He was set to start preparing at the Performance Center for his return to the ring later this month.

The site notes that Hardy was levied with a thirty-day pretrial revocation of his driver’s licence. Hardy has previously been hit with two Wellness violations from his previous run with WWE, but has been clean since he and Matt Hardy returned last year at WrestleMania 33.