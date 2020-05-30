Jeff Hardy ‘Arrested’ On Smackdown For Allegedly Hitting Elias With Car While Drunk

Smackdown kicked off with a hell of a segment, as Jeff Hardy was “arrested” after a rental car in his name ran over Elias and Hardy appeared drunk. To be 100% clear, this is obviously a storyline. But the show kicked off with Elias injured outside the WWE Performance Center and Hardy’s rental car wrecked on the scene.

“Police officers” were on the scene as Renee Young reported on the incident and found a bottle of alcohol and rental papers in Hardy’s name. Hardy was found nearby, smelling of alcohol and looking disoriented. He denied drinking anything and was arrested, being hauled off in handcuffs as Elias was loaded into an ambulance.

Hardy was set to face AJ Styles in a semifinal match in the Intercontinental Championship tournament, and a battle royal was held to determine a new challenger. Sheamus won that match and will face Bryan later tonight, with the winner facing AJ Styles on June 12th’s Smackdown to determine the new champion. You can see pics and video from the segment below: