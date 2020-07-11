wrestling / News

WWE News: Jeff Hardy Battles The Miz on Smackdown, 205 Live Highlights

July 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy The Miz Smackdown

– Jeff Hardy took on The Miz on this week’s episode of Smackdown, and video is online. You can see the clip from the match below:

– WWE also posted clips from this week’s 205 Live matches, with Santos Escobar taking on Oney Lorcan and Mansoor facing Tehuti Miles:

