wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Hardy Battles The Miz on Smackdown, 205 Live Highlights
July 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Jeff Hardy took on The Miz on this week’s episode of Smackdown, and video is online. You can see the clip from the match below:
– WWE also posted clips from this week’s 205 Live matches, with Santos Escobar taking on Oney Lorcan and Mansoor facing Tehuti Miles:
More Trending Stories
- NJPW Set To Be First Major Promotion To Run Events With Fans
- List of Talent Who Haven’t Been At WWE Taping Since COVID-19 Outbreak, WWE Hasn’t Mentioned Virus In Memos
- FTR Discusses Getting Heat in AEW For Going On Jim Cornette’s Podcast, Difference Between Tony Khan & Vince McMahon, What Vince Apologized To Them For
- Big Show Recalls Being Concerned New Day Would Ruin Kofi Kingston’s Career, Warned Him Not to Do It