Jeff Hardy Thinks He Could Have Been Bigger Than John Cena If He Lived How He Does Now

Jeff Hardy doesn’t live life now the same way he did in his younger days, and he thinks it might have cost him a bigger career. In an interview with WFAA, Hardy said that he thinks if he lived life differently back then, he could have been bigger than John Cena. Hardy recently became sober and said he now relies on ice baths for his physical and mental health.

When asked if he thought he’d still be wrestling now thirty years ago, he said: “I don’t know, probably….the way I was living life in my 20s and 30s… if I was living life the way I’m living life now, oh my gosh, there’s no telling. I would probably be bigger than John Cena, today. I was born with such a gift to be a pro wrestler. It just felt so natural, like I was totally created to do this thing. The cool thing about that is I’m still here and still have life. I feel good,” he said. “I don’t put a number on it. I’ll pretty much wrestle until I can’t wrestle anymore.”