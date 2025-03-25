– As previously noted, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy said during an interview that he wants to “maybe make CM Punk retire” before he ends his own career. During a recent interview with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard, Hardy clarified his comments regarding his former on-air rival in Punk, noting that they were a joke. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Yeah, I hear that so much still to this day, ‘In ’09, man, when CM Punk made you retire? Man, oh, my God, I cried.’ I hear that so much still to this day. So yeah, I just said that as a joke one day, and I saw that [Punk’s response]. My wife showed it to me first. I saw it through Matt, and yeah, I mean, I’d like to fly, but that’s not gonna happen.”

Jeff Hardy currently holds the TNA World Tag Team Titles with his brother, Matt Hardy. While they are both currently free agents, they made some recent appearances in WWE NXT. At NXT Roadblock earlier this month, The Hardys successfully defended their titles against WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom.