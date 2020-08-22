wrestling / News

Jeff Hardy Comments on His Intercontinental Title Win (Video)

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jeff Hardy Smackdown

As previously reported, Jeff Hardy won the Intercontinental title for the fifth time last night on Smackdown on Fox. Following the win, Hardy discussed his victory over AJ Styles in a backstage interview. You can view that clip and some highlights:

Jeff Hardy on his win: “I’m so shocked, you know? It’s so surreal. I was just gonna basically say I couldn’t have done this without you, the WWE Universe. I mean, I love them, and they are everything to me as far as my career, and this is dedicated to them. I couldn’t do it alone.”

His thoughts on the ThunderDome: “It felt like the future, the strange future. Very, very surreal again, and I’m just honored now, looking back on my career, I will be glad I had a match like that on this first show in The ThunderDome.”

On his first IC title win happening against Triple H in April 2001 and what this means to him: “It means I’m still relevant, I’m still pretty good at what I was born to do. And it means I have a place here in the WWE to where I can end my career where it started, and that means everything to my lifetime achievements. So, I want to keep it going, stay on that straight & narrow and keep pleasing the WWE Universe.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeff Hardy, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading