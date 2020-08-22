Jeff Hardy Comments on His Intercontinental Title Win (Video)

– As previously reported, Jeff Hardy won the Intercontinental title for the fifth time last night on Smackdown on Fox. Following the win, Hardy discussed his victory over AJ Styles in a backstage interview. You can view that clip and some highlights:

Jeff Hardy on his win: “I’m so shocked, you know? It’s so surreal. I was just gonna basically say I couldn’t have done this without you, the WWE Universe. I mean, I love them, and they are everything to me as far as my career, and this is dedicated to them. I couldn’t do it alone.”

His thoughts on the ThunderDome: “It felt like the future, the strange future. Very, very surreal again, and I’m just honored now, looking back on my career, I will be glad I had a match like that on this first show in The ThunderDome.”

On his first IC title win happening against Triple H in April 2001 and what this means to him: “It means I’m still relevant, I’m still pretty good at what I was born to do. And it means I have a place here in the WWE to where I can end my career where it started, and that means everything to my lifetime achievements. So, I want to keep it going, stay on that straight & narrow and keep pleasing the WWE Universe.”