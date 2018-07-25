Jeff Hardy Comments on The Young Bucks Possibly Coming to WWE

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta and sportskeeda.com, and was asked about the Young Bucks coming to WWE. He had the following to say…

I feel like it’s a possibility. They’re so talented. I mean it’ll be great to mix it up with those guys in the WWE. They’re doing their own thing and in a way, that’s what’s so cool about it. They’re their own boss. They can do what they want and nobody tells them what they can’t do.