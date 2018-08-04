Various News: Jeff Hardy to Perform in Concert This Month, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, and Xavier Woods Appears on Kinda Funny Games Let’s Play

– WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy is set to perform in a concert on August 14 at The Firmament in Greenville, South Carolina. Tickets for the event, along with a VIP meet greet, are available now at JeffHardyBrand.com. More details on the upcoming Jeff Hardy concert are available in the press release below:

JEFF HARDY TO PERFORM LIVE IN GREENVILLE, SC

Tickets to The Firmament on Sale Now

Nashville, TN (August 3, 2018) – Legendary professional wrestler and singer/songwriter Jeff Hardy will be performing live at The Firmament in Greenville, South Carolina on August 14th. The Tickets and VIP meet and greet opportunities can be purchased HERE!

After already achieving great success as a professional wrestler, Hardy established his band, Peroxwhy?gen, in 2003 and released two consecutive albums. In 2016, he released his first solo project, a six song EP entitled “Spawn of Me,” that was dedicated to his daughters. That same year, he also launched his online web store, which features an art gallery with his original paintings. In 2017, Hardy released his latest album, “Precession of the Equinoxes.”

Hardy continues to use his natural adrenaline rush to follow his heart in both his career and personal life. “My family, pro wrestling, motocross, music and painting are a part of my human anatomy. They are just as important as my organs. I need them to live!”

For more information, visit JeffHardyBrand.com and engage with Jeff Hardy on Instagram and Twitter. You can purchase a copy of Jeff’s new record, “Precession of the Equinoxes,” HERE!

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, former WWE and WCW Superstar Dean Malenko turns 58 years old. ROH star Frankie Kazarian turns 41 years old.

– Xavier Woods appeared on Kinda Funny Games for a Let’s Play session this week. You can check out that video in the player below.