Jeff Hardy On His Confidence In Hardy Boyz Reunion: ‘Contracts Expire, People Get Released’

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Jeff Hardy discussed his confidence in a Hardy Boyz reunion in the future, why he doesn’t want to do another Hell in a Cell match, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Jeff Hardy on his confidence in a Hardy Boyz reunion in the future: “I think it’s gonna happen. I’m not sure where. That’s why it’s kind of exciting. It can happen anywhere, man. Wrestling is very unpredictable. Contracts expire. People get released. All kinds of stuff happens. So, we’ll see. I think our paths will cross [again and we’ll] reunite one more time.”

On why he doesn’t want to do another Hell in a Cell match: “I think I’m good with just one. I smashed my ankle pretty good when I was hanging from the top and it hurt me for a pretty long while. Yeah, I think I’m alright with that one Hell In A Cell.”

On his idea for a rotating ring match: “What if there was a match to which you wrestled for five minutes and then there was a [Jeff makes beeping noises]. The ring starts spinning, and then it spins at a certain speed for a certain amount of time, and then it can stop. Naturally, you’d get dizzy but then another two minutes or whatever it starts to spin again, but now it’s a little faster. I’m just curious to see if you can run spots as the ring’s spinning and be safe about it.”