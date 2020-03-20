wrestling / News

Jeff Hardy Confirms His ‘No More Words’ Theme Is Coming Back

March 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Hardy

During an appearance today on WWE’s Youtube series The Bump, Jeff Hardy revealed that his popular ‘No More Words’ theme is making a comeback. This would be the first time Hardy has used the theme since his last WWE run ended in 2009.

