wrestling

Jeff Hardy Court Appearance Pushed Back To September

July 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Hardy The Miz WWE Smackdown

PWInsider reports that the court hearing for Jeff Hardy’s DWI arrest has once again pushed back, this time to September 28. It had been set for May 11, then July 16, but the COVID-19 pandemic keeps forcing changes with the courts shut down. Hardy was originally arrested on October 3, 2019. He is facing charges of DWI and a 30-day civil revocation of his driver’s license.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeff Hardy, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading