Jeff Hardy Court Appearance Pushed Back To September
July 16, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that the court hearing for Jeff Hardy’s DWI arrest has once again pushed back, this time to September 28. It had been set for May 11, then July 16, but the COVID-19 pandemic keeps forcing changes with the courts shut down. Hardy was originally arrested on October 3, 2019. He is facing charges of DWI and a 30-day civil revocation of his driver’s license.
