Jeff Hardy Details Recent Struggles Executing the Swanton Bomb

– TNA Wrestling’s Jeff Hardy recently spoke to Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and Hardy discussed recently struggling to pull off his signature move, the Swanton Bomb. However, Hardy said more recently he’s been able to get the Swanton back to “poetry in motion.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“It was the crouton bomb for the longest time. It was killing me, I just could not control it anymore. It must have been that I was too anxious to get to that bottle or something. It was out of control. But now, poetry in motion is back, swantons haven’t been croutons. My wife and daughters, without them, I would not be here. They are my existence man, for sure. I’m glad I’m not crouton-ing people anymore.”

Jeff Hardy and brother Matt Hardy will be defending their TNA World Tag Team Titles tomorrow night at TNA Genesis against The Rascalz. The event will be held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.