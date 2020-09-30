Jeff Hardy DWI Court Hearing Delayed Due to Pandemic

Jeff Hardy’s court appearance over his DWI from late last year has been delayed due to (of course) the pandemic. PWInsider reports that Hardy was scheduled for an appearance in Moore County Court in North Carolina on Wednesday for the October 2019 arrest, but all court cases have been delayed due to COVID-19-related court closures. Hardy’s court date has been moved out to October 22nd.

Hardy was arrested on October 3rd after police got a tup about a careless driver and located his car in front of a liquor store, which he emerged from with a case of beer. They followed the car and pulled him over after he was weaving in his lane. He acknowledged that he had two shots of vodka and was impaired, and failed a field sobriety test. WWE’s statement at the time read: