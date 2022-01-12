Jeff Hardy on Edge Bringing Back The Brood Entrance at WWE SummerSlam 2021

– Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy appeared on the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. During the episode, he spoke about Edge bringing back The Brood entrance for SummerSlam 2021 and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jeff Hardy on Edge’s SummerSlam entrance: “I popped like a little kid when Edge came out at this past SummerSlam with that first little bit of the Brood entrance, with the fire. I never felt so cool until he came up from that elevator through the fire.”

Matt Hardy on their alliance with Gangrel against Edge & Christian: “To the best of my knowledge, I remember Gangrel was sad that we were beating him up. I think he liked being with one of the teams, he fits good but I think he was okay to go on his own. I do know Edge and Christian didn’t think they fit with Terri [Runnels] at all and I’m pretty sure we were just like down for whatever. We were very different personalities, it’s not like we fit together or went together at all but we did what we could to make it work. I remember Terri was actively trying to come up with spots where we looked like a unit which I appreciated from her end.”