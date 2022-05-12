Jeff Hardy Excited To Face FTR & The Young Bucks, Would Pick Them For Three-Way Ladder Match

The Hardys have a lot of potential opponents in AEW’s tag division, and Jeff is looking forward to facing both FTR and The Young Bucks in particular. Jeff appeared on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast and you can see a couple of quick highlights below, per Fightful:

On wanting to wrestle FTR and the Young Bucks: “Well, totally like first and foremost, FTR and The Young Bucks are like number one, especially the one thing we never did before Matt and I went back to like WWE in 2017, we had this idea for this cinematic match called ‘Too Sweet or DELETE.’ It can be amazing, with portals and whatever you throw in there, like just entertaining. The tag team situation in AEW is just so sick. It’s crazy. Anybody who wants to work I mean, we’re willing to work.” Bucks instead.

On who he’d like to face in an AEW triangle ladder match: “Definitely Top Flight — no! I’m sorry. They’re way younger. They have a huge career ahead of them. FTR and The Young Bucks.”