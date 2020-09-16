Jeff Hardy Expects to Be Involved In Wrestling The Rest Of His Life, If He’s Interested in Training

Jeff Hardy has just re-upped with WWE, and he says in a new interview he expects he’ll be involved with wrestling for the rest of his life. Hardy spoke with BT Sport for an interview and when asked about what he’ll do when he’s done in the ring, he said he expects to be doing something wrestling related forever.

“Ultimately, I’d love to be involved in music as I age, But I think I’ll secretly be involved in wrestling for the remainder of my life, you know? Like creatively, whether it’s behind the scenes as like a writer or just an idea pitch guy, or whatever.

“I don’t see myself training people really, unless it’s my daughters. If my daughters want to wrestle, if they want to be The Hardy Girls, I’m going to be the trainer … And there’s a women’s championship, the tag team women’s championship now. I remember saying eight years ago, ‘Wow, that’d be cool if they had some women’s tag team titles.’ And now here we are. So, it’s pretty cool.”