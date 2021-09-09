Jeff Hardy Explains Chasing the 24/7 Title on WWE Raw: ‘That’s Just What I Felt Like Doing’

– As previously reported, former WWE World champion Jeff Hardy did appear on Raw this Monday. However, he only appeared in a segment where he was trying to win the WWE 24/7 title from Reggie. Hardy soon became a trending topic of discussion on Twitter, with fans showing discontent for Hardy’s spot on the card, which his brother Matt Hardy also noted. Jeff Hardy appeared on today’s Felger and Massarotti show, and he addressed appearing in the Raw angle. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jeff Hardy on why he was chasing the 24/7 title: “Monday night in Miami, that’s just what I felt like doing, so I had to do. I was in the chase for the 24/7 Title and it just didn’t work out, man. It’s one of those things. I show up to work and do what they need me to do and move on. That’s in the past and this Monday is the future so I’m super excited.”

Hardy on his matches with Karrion Kross: “I had never met Karrion until I worked with him. Matt worked with him years ago, I forget where. I had seen some of his stuff in the other wrestling worlds. He’s an interesting dude, very interesting, otherworldly type of guy. He has interesting ideas. I’m excited to where his future goes and super excited to work with him again. Being the only one who has beat him by a unique way, there is something else left before our feud is over. Excited about that, maybe something happens at Extreme Rules.”