Jeff Hardy Reveals His Favorite Moment of His Career

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Outside the Ring (h/t Fightful) and discussed his return to WWE at WrestleMania 33, saying it was his favorite moment of his career.

“That’s my number one moment now, man,” Hardy said. “It’s above all that. There’s some big ones, man, but it was just so welcoming and it just felt so good because WWE does feel like it’s where it all started and where it all needs to end, but just being back there, just when I wrote the song Obsolete, it was like, I was in this mindset of, ‘man, I’ll probably never end up going back to WWE. I probably burnt my bridge with them and I’ll just, I’ll never go back.’ So it was just, it felt so good, kind of being back home and especially coming out to that reaction, man, in front of a sea of humanity was, was so special. So yeah, I feel like there’s one in my.. nothing may ever like top that or be up there with that, but, as far as I’m concerned that’s my number one moment in my professional wrestling career, of all time.”

The Hardy Boys returned at WrestleMania 33 and won the RAW Tag Team Titles in surprising fashion.

Freddie Prinze, Jr. recently talked about how Jeff Hardy’s WWE Title win was the proudest moment of his career.