UPDATED: Details on Jeff Hardy’s Not Guilty Plea For DUI, Arraignment Waived

UPDATE: A new report has some additional details on Jeff Hardy’s not guilty plea on his charges of felony DUI and more. PWInsider reports that the not guilty plea, which was entered in written form on June 28th, saw Hardy waive the right to be arraignment as well as being present at any pre-trial conferences.

The filing notes:

“Defendant, Jeffrey Nero Hardy, pursuant to rules 3.160(a), Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure, waives arraignment by filing this written plea of not guilty. Albritton v. White, 948 So. 2d 852, 854 (Fla. 2d DCA 2007). Defendant further waives the right to be present at all pretrial conferences”

Hardy had an arraignment hearing set for July 5th, but that would appear to be canceled now.

As you likely recall, Hardy was arrested at 9:55 AM on the 13th after he was driving well under the speed limit, weaving across lanes and running off the shoulder of the road. The officer who stopped him said he smelled of alcohol and was unsteady, and officers reportedly learned he had been drinking and observed that he wasn’t able to do any portion of sobriety exercises successfully “or without risk of falling.”

Hardy is set to be arraigned on July 5th at 2:30 PM ET. The main charge of DUI, third offense within 10 years is a felony and is punishable with up to five years in prisom if Hardy is convicted.

Hardy is out on a $3,500 bond and has been in rehab since June 21st. He was suspended indefinitely without pay from AEW and will remain so until he undergoes treatment and is able to maintain his sobriety.