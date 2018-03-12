Jeff Hardy Filmed Ultimate Deletion Appearance Before DWI Arrest

– Before he was arrested over the weekend for a DWI, Jeff Hardy appeared on camera during Ultimate Deletion. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Hardy participated in filming for the role two days before the arrest on Thursday, though it’s not clear what he did during the taping.

Hardy was arrested on Saturday for driving while impaired after he ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail, doing $8,000 in damage to his car and $5,000 to the guardrail. Hardy reportedly blew a 0.25 blood alcohol content, which is three times the legal limit.