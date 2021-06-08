wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Gets First WWE Raw Win In Four Months (Clip)
June 8, 2021 | Posted by
Jeff Hardy ended quite the winless streak on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Hardy beat Cedric Alexander in a singles match to pick up his first win on Raw since he and Carlito defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker on February 1st.
The win is also Hardy’s first singles win since he beat Ryker via DQ on January 18th. Hardy has lost matches to Sheamus, The Miz, Jinder Mahal twice (once on Raw, once on Main Event), and Mustafa Ali on Main Event since that match. You can see a clip from Monday’s match below:
