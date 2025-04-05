– During a recent interview with The Rise Guys, TNA star and TNA Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy revealed he recently found some unused tables that were originally meant to be used for the Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt Ultimate Deletion match in 2018. Hardy ended up using them and going through them for a match in TNA. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jeff Hardy on finding tables originally meant for Ultimate Deltion: “I haven’t told anybody this, but we just filmed the match. It’ll be airing in a few weeks on TNA and it was here at the Hardy Compound, and there was three tables left over from when Matt and Bray Wyatt had their match out here, like in 2018 and they were in one of my shelters out here. I just went out there to look at them and they were all still in one piece.”

On going through the tables: “So I just, oh my God, I just felt like I had to go through them. So they were… they barely.. like I stacked them on top of each other. I went through those tables, man. It was so cool that they were still all in one piece, and we were able to use them in the most recent Hardy Compound fight.”