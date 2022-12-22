Jeff Hardy Gets New Date For Pre-Trial Hearing

PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy has a new date for a pre-trial hearing, which was postponed earlier this week. His attorney filed a motion to postpone the hearing for his DUI arrest after it was scheduled for yesterday. The motion was approved on Tuesday and the new date is January 18, 2023.

Hardy was arrested on June 28 on charges of DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. The DUI charge is a felony under Florida law, punishable for up to five years in prison. The others are misdemeanors.