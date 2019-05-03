wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Gives Update Following Knee Surgery
May 3, 2019
– Jeff Hardy posted a new video updating fans on his knee surgery. As you can see in the video below from Hardy’s Instagram, he is out of surgery and says simply, “Let the healing begin.”
Hardy announced on this week’s Smackdown that he was undergoing surgery for the knee injury, which was suffered during a live event last month. He is expected to be out six to nine months.
