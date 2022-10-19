Jeff Hardy Hearing Pushed Back Again, Did Not Take Place This Morning

PWInsider reports that the scheduled pre-trial hearing for Jeff Hardy did not happen today in Florida. This is because his attorney filed a motion yesterday asking for a delay, and prosecutors agreed.

The motion said that Hardy’s legal team were “recently provided extensive mitigation materials to the counsel for the State” and that “the parties require additional time to negotiate a potential pretrial resolution.”

This may mean that the two sides are working on a plea deal to avoid a trial. The court signed off on the motion and the hearing is now scheduled for November 17.

Hardy was arrested back in June and charged with multiple offenses, including felony DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. He faces up to five years in prison for the DUI charge, if he were convicted. He pleaded not guilty.