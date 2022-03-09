Jeff Hardy Is Now Officially A Free Agent

Jeff Hardy is now a free agent, as his non-compete clause with WWE expired today. That means he is free to go anywhere he wants.

Hardy was released from WWE back in December after an incident at a house show in which he left in the middle of the match. Hardy insisted he hadn’t relapsed and turned down an offer for rehab from WWE, which resulted in his firing. Since then, it was reported that the drug test came back clean.

He has been rumored for AEW and could appear on Dynamite as soon as tonight if he signs there.