Jeff Hardy, Jeff Jarrett, & Eric Bischoff Set for SuperShow Live During WrestleMania Week

– FITE TV has announced that Eric Bischoff, Jeff Hardy, and Jeff Jarrett will be taking part in a live stage show on April 1 for SuperShow Live, presented by Thuzio and Triller. The event will stream live on FITE TV on April 1, during WrestleMania Week, at 8:00 pm ET. It’s available to pre-order HERE.

Conrad Thompson will also be onstage for the live show. The event will be held at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Here’s the full announcement: