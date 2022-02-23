wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy, Jeff Jarrett, & Eric Bischoff Set for SuperShow Live During WrestleMania Week
– FITE TV has announced that Eric Bischoff, Jeff Hardy, and Jeff Jarrett will be taking part in a live stage show on April 1 for SuperShow Live, presented by Thuzio and Triller. The event will stream live on FITE TV on April 1, during WrestleMania Week, at 8:00 pm ET. It’s available to pre-order HERE.
Conrad Thompson will also be onstage for the live show. The event will be held at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Here’s the full announcement:
Thuzio and Triller Present SuperShow Live with Jeff Hardy as Third Man!
For the first and likely last time ever, fans will witness wrestling legends (and big talkers!) Eric Bischoff, Jeff Jarrett, Conrad Thompson and Hardy on stage together; Limited Edition Jeff Hardy trading card for pre-orders of the April 1 show–only on FITE!
Dallas, TX (February 23, 2022): Live from Gilley’s Dallas, Thuzio and Triller present SuperShow Live, the all star, up close and personal event with Jeff Hardy joining the team as Third Man. just months after being released from WWE and turning down their Hall of Fame offer. Hardy is pumped and ready to drop verbal Swanton Bombs on the audience. The event can only be seen live (Tickets here) or on FITE, April 1st at 8PM ET / 7PM CT.
Pre-order before March 16 and you’ll receive a once-in-a-lifetime limited edition Jeff Hardy trading card. Order now!
Thuzio is the leader in business-to-business premium influencer events and experiences, founded by former NY Giants great Tiki Barber and entrepreneurs Mark Gerson and Jared Augustine. Triller acquired Thuzio in November 2021.
