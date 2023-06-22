wrestling / News

AEW News: Jeff Hardy Not Working AEW Dates in Canada, CMFTR & Ricky Starks Cut Promo For Collision, Jim Ross Not Backstage Last Night

June 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy will not be a part of AEW’s tour of Canada, which begins this weekend. This is, of course, due to his previous legal issues preventing him from crossing the border.

– Jim Ross was not backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, he suffered a black eye due to a fall. While he was on Collision, he noted that he will be taking time away to heal.

– CM Punk, FTR and Ricky Starks cut a promo for their match against The Gunns & Bullet Club Gold on AEW Collision this Saturday.

