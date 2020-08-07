Jeff Hardy vs. King Corbin, Dirt Sheet Added to Smackdown

WWE has added another match and a Dirt Sheet segment for this week’s Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that Sonya Deville will be a special correspondent for the Dirt Sheet, while Jeff Hardy will battle King Corbin:

“The Dirt Sheet” returns with special correspondent Sonya Deville

The always engaging “Dirt Sheet” brings in one of the most controversial Superstars on the blue brand, as Sonya Deville will join The Miz & John Morrison this Friday.

Deville blindsided Mandy Rose last week as The Golden Goddess prepared for a date with Otis. After the initial attack, Deville grabbed a pair of scissors and gave her former best friend an impromptu haircut. Deville promised to ruin Rose, and the extreme makeover was another step in their bitter back-and-forth.

What will Deville have to say following her brutal attack last week?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see The Miz and Morrison talk to Deville, who will share her thoughts on last week’s stunning encounter.

Jeff Hardy looks to continue redemption tour against King Corbin

Jeff Hardy is on a mission to conquer his demons, and King Corbin has been happy to present him with an entirely new challenge.

As The Charismatic Enigma addressed the WWE Universe last week, Corbin disrespectfully entered to dampen Hardy’s spirits. Drew Gulak would stand up for the legendary Superstar, but Corbin would dispatch of the grappler in the ensuing showdown.

Can Hardy overcome the latest roadblock, or will Corbin deal his comeback a debilitating blow?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see the clash between Hardy and Corbin.