wrestling / News
Various News: Jeff Hardy Makes First Social Media Post Since Arrest, Lana Looks For Another Shot In WWE MMC, Sammy Guevara’s LA Adventure
March 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Jeff Hardy posted the following on Instagram, which was his first social media post since his arrest for driving while impaired…
– Lana posted the following on Twitter, trying to gain support for her 7 Rusev to get a second chance in the Mixed Match Challenge…
Thank you #LanaSquad for being so encouraging after this past #WWEMMC let your voice be heard to see @RusevBUL & I get more opportunities & see me wrestle again by using #RusevLana in the comments on this link ⬇️https://t.co/4sLZJCil4N pic.twitter.com/wu8S2adNv3
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) March 14, 2018
– Here is a new video from Sammy Guevara…