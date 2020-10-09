wrestling / News

Jeff Hardy & Matt Riddle vs. The Miz & John Morrison Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

October 9, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE has announced that Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle will team up to take on The Miz and Johnson Morrison on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

Kayla Braxton revealed the news on Twitter after the four men recently exchanged tweets, with Miz and Morrison discussing their awesomeness and why Hardy and Riddle would be a joke of a tag team.

Here’s the updated WWE SmackDown lineup:

*Night 1 of the 2020 WWE Draft
*Otis heads to court to battle The Miz and John Morrison
*SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks
*Falls Count Anywhere Match: Sheamus vs. Big E
*Kevin Owens vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
*Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle vs. The Miz and John Morrison

