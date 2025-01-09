Jeff Hardy Says He & Matt Still Want a Match With The Motor City Machine Guns

The Hardys have never had a match with the Motor City Machine Guns, and that’s something that Jeff says they’d like to rectify at some point. Matt and Jeff appeared on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling and during the conversation, they were asked who they hadn’t worked with yet in the ring that they would like to.

“I know Matt mentioned this, I hadn’t really thought about it at all, but we’ve never had a match with the Motor City Machine Guns,” Jeff said (per Fightful). “…Being that they’re back in [WWE] now and killing it, and The Rascalz was the other team, but we’re about to bring that into reality.”

He concluded, “{So yeah, it was The Rascalz and the Motor City Machine Guns that we had never had a match with, but this one with The Rascalz is about to go down.”

The Hardys signed one-year deals with TNA in November. The Motor City Machine Guns, meanwhile, are in WWE working on the Smackdown brand.