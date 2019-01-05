WWE News: Jeff Hardy & More Added to The Royal Rumble, First Team Qualifies For The Crockett Cup, Alexis Smirnoff Passes Away

– WWE released the following video announcing Jeff Hardy has been officially added to the 2019 Royal Rumble match. Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, R-Truth and all three members of The New Day are also confirmed. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will be in the women’s Royal Rumble.

Just down the road from The Hardy Complex, what been place than #WWEGreensboro for @JEFFHARDYBRAND to officially enter the #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/k614LlqynV — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2019

– The War Kings, Crimson and Jax Dane, became the first team to qualify for the 2019 Crockett Cup Tournament tonight at the National Wrestling Alliance’s “Pop-Up event” in Clarksville, TN, They defeated Jay Bradley and Caleb Konley. The Crockett Cup will be held in conjunction with Ring of Honor in Concord, NC on April 27th.

– According to Pwinsider.com, Michel Lamarche, who was known as anti-American villain Alexis Smirnoff in the United States and as Michel “The Judge” Dubois in Canada passed away this afternoon at the age of 71. Lamarche had been dealing with complications from diabetes in recent years, including a leg amputation and had recently entered hospice due to kidney problems. I’d like to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Michel Lamarche.