Jeff Hardy Says His Most Recent WWE Contract Was For Two Years

Jeff Hardy has revealed some details of his most recent contract he signed with WWE, noting that it was a two year deal. Hardy spoke with BT Sport and discussed his deal, which was signed back in September of 2020.

“That was the deal when I re-signed,” Hardy said when asked if he got the rights to his old theme “No More Words” (per Fightful). “I was like, ‘I’ll sign for two years as long as I get my old theme back called No More Words.’ We came to find that they owned the song so there was no reason I couldn’t. My first night in front of a live audience, I got it back and it’s just like it never left. It was so powerful. I think [WWE] realized, ‘Yeah, that was a good decision,'” he said.

When asked what would have happened if the crowd hadn’t reacted to the song, he said, “I would say, ‘I was wrong.’ Everything worked out great and I’m happy it worked out the way it did.”

Hardy began using the theme again on the July 19th episode of Raw.