Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for US Title Set for Smackdown

June 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Smackdown Live General Manager Paige announced on Twitter today a US title match for Tuesday night. On this Tuesday’s edition of Smackdown Live, United States champion Jeff Hardy will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. You can check out her announcement tweet confirming the matchup below.

Jeff Hardy, Paige, Shinsuke Nakamura, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

