Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for US Title Set for Smackdown

– Smackdown Live General Manager Paige announced on Twitter today a US title match for Tuesday night. On this Tuesday’s edition of Smackdown Live, United States champion Jeff Hardy will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. You can check out her announcement tweet confirming the matchup below.

As General Manger of #SDLive, it’s my responsibility to make matches that you want to SEE … so, I’m making it official. @JeffHardyBrand will defend the #USTitle against @ShinsukeN THIS Tuesday. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 24, 2018