Jeff Hardy Names His Wrestling Mount Rushmore, Favorite Feud, More
March 12, 2022 | Posted by
During a recent Signed by Superstars virtual event (via Wrestling Inc), Jeff Hardy revealed his picks for a wrestling Mt. Rushmore, as well as his choice for his favorite feud. Here are highlights:
On his wrestling Mt. Rushmore: “Oh yeah. Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan.”
On his best matches: “Probably all TLC matches. Solo wise, myself versus The Undertaker for the World Title.”
On Umaga as his favorite feud: “Favorite feud of all time. Yep.”