WWE News: Jeff Hardy Releases New Album, Rusev Says Rusev Day is Dead, Chyna on Canvas 2 Canvas
March 31, 2019
– Jeff Hardy has released a new album online. The EP is titled Individuals and has six tracks on it; you can listen to it here on Spotify.
– Rusev told a fan that it’s time to led Rusev Day go, as you can see on Twitter:
My friend RusevDay has been dead for a while. It’s time to move on….. https://t.co/H6Ich6jQ5f
— All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) March 31, 2019
– Here is this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, with artist Rob Schamberger paining Chyna:
