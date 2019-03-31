wrestling / News

WWE News: Jeff Hardy Releases New Album, Rusev Says Rusev Day is Dead, Chyna on Canvas 2 Canvas

March 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Jeff Hardy has released a new album online. The EP is titled Individuals and has six tracks on it; you can listen to it here on Spotify.

– Rusev told a fan that it’s time to led Rusev Day go, as you can see on Twitter:

– Here is this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, with artist Rob Schamberger paining Chyna:

