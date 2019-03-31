WWE News: Jeff Hardy Releases New Album, Rusev Says Rusev Day is Dead, Chyna on Canvas 2 Canvas

– Jeff Hardy has released a new album online. The EP is titled Individuals and has six tracks on it; you can listen to it here on Spotify.

– Rusev told a fan that it’s time to led Rusev Day go, as you can see on Twitter:

My friend RusevDay has been dead for a while. It’s time to move on….. https://t.co/H6Ich6jQ5f — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) March 31, 2019

– Here is this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, with artist Rob Schamberger paining Chyna: