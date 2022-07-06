Jeff Hardy Gets New Arraignment & Bond Hearing on DUI Charges Next Month

Jeff Hardy’s arraignment and bond hearing for his felony DUI case has been reportedly pushed out to next month. Wrestling Inc reports that online court records, Hardy’s hearing on both matters is now scheduled for August 5th in Volusia County, Florida. That is a change from the original date which was scheduled to be yesterday; the site notes that a court official was unable to confirm if the hearing took place and said that it likely did not, which required another date be scheduled.

Hardy has, as you likely know, been charged with Driving While License Canceled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years from an incident that took place last month. Hardy filed a written plea of not guilty at the end of the month and was waiving his arraignment and right to be present at any pretrial conferences.

Hardy has been suspended without pay indefinitely from AEW and can “only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.”