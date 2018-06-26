Jeff Hardy is Not Using The Swanton Bomb at WWE Live Events

Several fans have noted on Twitter that Jeff Hardy has not been using the swanton bomb as a finish on WWE live events. He has instead been using a twist of fate and standing splash to finish opponents, which you can see below…

Jeff Hardy Hasn’t Been Doing Swantons At House Shows! #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/VX0YoSxqgY — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) June 25, 2018

Back in early June, it was reported that Jeff Hardy was working with a pinched nerve issue that had caused numbness in his fingers.