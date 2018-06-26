Quantcast

 

Jeff Hardy is Not Using The Swanton Bomb at WWE Live Events

June 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jeff Hardy WWE Raw

Several fans have noted on Twitter that Jeff Hardy has not been using the swanton bomb as a finish on WWE live events. He has instead been using a twist of fate and standing splash to finish opponents, which you can see below…

Back in early June, it was reported that Jeff Hardy was working with a pinched nerve issue that had caused numbness in his fingers.

